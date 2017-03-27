18 people who ended up marrying their celebrity crush

Many of us can only dream of marrying our celebrity crush, but a few lucky people out there actually have. And while saying "I do" with your idol might seem like the ultimate fantasy, the fan-celebrity romance doesn't always end in a happily ever after. Whether sparks flew during a CD signing or a mutual friend was kind enough to set them up, keep reading to see how each and every one of their fan-ry tales panned out. Related:#IDo: The Best Social Celebrity Wedding Pictures