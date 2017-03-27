shopify traffic stats

18 people who ended up marrying their celebrity crush

Added by Whitecourt Press on March 27, 2017.
Saved under Uncategorized

Many of us can only dream of marrying our celebrity crush, but a few lucky people out there actually have. And while saying "I do" with your idol might seem like the ultimate fantasy, the fan-celebrity romance doesn't always end in a happily ever after. Whether sparks flew during a CD signing or a mutual friend was kind enough to set them up, keep reading to see how each and every one of their fan-ry tales panned out. Related:#IDo: The Best Social Celebrity Wedding Pictures

You must be logged in to post a comment Login