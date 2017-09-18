20 tattoos that have become way too common

The history of tattoos is long and colourful. For thousands of years they have been used to signify things like status, ownership, membership, and spiritual affinity. An ancient art form, tattoos may have become mainstream, but they still symbolize basic human archetypes. They connect us to each other and to our past, which is why some are more popular than others. Here are 20 tattoos that many people already got.