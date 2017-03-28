2017 Whitecourt Fish & Game Banquet another huge success

With around 800 members in the area, the Whitecourt Fish & Game Association’s Annual Wild Game Banquet and Silent Auction is always a big event. Celebrating 22 years of a fun night out, tickets were sold out a month in advance and attendance was jam-packed with 360 guests.

Can you blame them? With well over 170 silent auction items, 50 bucket items, several raffles and games, it’s not only a fun night with great food but the odds of taking home a prize or scoring something you really want are good. Delicious smells permeated the room thanks to Abbie’s Catering as guests made their way around the hall checking out the auctions and jotting their name down on a few favourites.

“This is our only fundraiser all year and we can’t thank our sponsors enough. Without them this wouldn’t happen,” said event co-ordinator and member, Rick Fetch, as he looked out into St. Joseph’s Hall at the tables filled with auction items that stretched before him.

A new addition to the local association is a Ladies’ League which has already received a lot of positive feedback as women get excited about what the league means for them. Kathleen Skrecek, chairperson for the Ladies’ League says local women will have many opportunities to learn new skills. “One of our events coming up is a wilderness awareness seminar. It will give us information about what to do if we come across a bear and how to avoid areas where you could have a conflict with animals. That in itself will give us confidence to go hunting on our own or go fishing.” There are so many activities planned for the league with new ideas popping up constantly. Interested women are asked to join the Facebook page “WFGA Ladies’ League.”

The Whitecourt Fish & Game Association has a lengthy list of activities that they take part in, spreading the wealth they raise and giving back to the community in many ways. They financially contribute towards local groups such as the Christmas Hamper, Boys & Girls Club, Camp He-Ho-Ha, Food Bank, Cancer Fighters (Boob Tour) and provide purchased products and services for even more groups.

They also provide two $1,000 scholarships for area students each year and hold an annual Kids’ Fishing Day at Rotary Park as well. 4-H Clubs also receive help as do fire departments, local schools, and ranges. Their supportive reach is certainly felt far and wide across Whitecourt and area.