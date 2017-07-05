A fun evening of campfire cookies and drumming courtesy of Woodlands County

Woodlands County wrapped up June which was Recreation and Parks Month with a loud and delicious good time at the Groat Creek Group Campground area, 18 kilometres south of Whitecourt on highway 32. From 6 to 8 p.m., everyone was invited to enjoy a drumming circle by Happy Tree and cookie decorating, all free and courtesy of Woodlands County.

Heather Anderson, Community Liaison and Programming Co-ordinator for the county, said the evening was a celebration and a way to begin summer. “It’s such a beautiful county, and our council firmly believes in building these kinds of recreational sites so our residents and visitors can use them.”

Leah Disney, creator of Happy Tree, brought out her large collection of drums and noise makers and invited everyone, parents included, to let loose and create some sounds. “In the beginning its just random noises and rumblings and by the end we’re singing and playing together. That’s one of the overall benefits of drumming, the entrainment that happens.”

With big drums, little drums, and a variety of different shakers, Leah inspired attendees to feel the rhythm as they sang silly songs and told stories. “I like to drum because it’s fun. Whenever a group of people get together to drum, I see lots of laughing,” smiled Leah. “It just brings people together and it’s a way of communicating in this wonderful way for a short period of time.”

After drumming, it was craft time as Woodlands County representatives prepared a spread of cookies and decorations to make a campfire cookie. “The weather was perfect and they did an awesome job with the event. I think getting to come out and do cookies and drumming and play on the playground is wonderful. I just love that they do this. It’s free and its fun,” said Leah.

Woodlands County has many fantastic spots to treasure throughout the county and the hope for events such as this is to share the spots with as many people as possible since it’s such a short drive to access them. “We spend money and time to build these and we invest in the maintenance so programming just becomes part of another way we can utilize these spots for our community,” explained Heather.

Throughout the June events, a couple of hundred people took park. “That’s between tonight and the mini golf (Goose Lake Campground) and the play date (Blue Ridge Splash Park) and I’m happy with that number,” said Heather. “I’m hoping that next year we’re going to be bigger and better and have a lot of events throughout the county again.” For next year, Heather is hoping to organize a retro games event with things like potato sack races and three-legged races.

One of the next events coming up for Woodlands County is the ever popular Family Fun Day on July 23 at the Blue Ridge Recreation Area. There will be paddle boats, wagon rides, crafts, and another drumming circle with Happy Tree. The free event is always well-attended. “We had almost 300 people last year at Blue Ridge Family Fun Day. We’ve been getting more and more people out into the county and enjoying it. It’s just a quick drive and I think the more times we organize these things, it gives people an idea and I just love seeing the community come together,” said Heather.