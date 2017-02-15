A weekend of Junior Bonspiel action at the Whitecourt Curling Rink

The Whitecourt Curling Rink held a Junior Bonspiel over the weekend of February 11 and 12 with 36 kids playing on nine teams. Communities represented included Mayerthorpe, Barrhead, Drayton Valley, Wildwood, Peers, and three teams from Whitecourt. There were five teams in the Under-14 category and four in the Under-18 category.

One of the coaches for the Hilltop High curling team, Linda Willetts, said that many of the players are currently focused on their upcoming zones and that this tournament was great practice for it. “Zones are schools from our area, Athabasca, Slave Lake, Whitecourt, and Mayerthorpe. If they are successful at zones they will be going to provincials in Lethbridge.” Zones will take place on February 24 and 25 in Slave Lake with each team playing roughly five games.

The players were very well fed throughout the weekend thanks to a very generous donation from SLH Picker Service and Pile Driving. “They donated the lunch for the kids and it was a huge spread. Connie and Darrel Werzun cooked everything. Connie also baked. It was wonderful. They were real rock stars and it was a lot of help.” Fresh veggies, homemade desserts, hot dogs, and hamburgers filled the bellies of all those who played.

In Whitecourt, kids can start playing at age 10 and it’s a great sport to get involved with. “There are some kids from other communities that have been playing since they were six or seven years old. It is so nice to watch them play. Beautiful deliveries and they’re making great shots. They are having a lot of fun,” said Linda.

The curling season runs from October to March and everyone is invited to try it out. “At the beginning of every year we have a learn-to-curl night and I strongly suggest that people come and give it a try because it’s a lot of fun,” said Linda, adding that the costs are minimal. “Brooms and sliders are provided and all the kids need are clean indoor shoes.” Travelling to other communities has a bit of a cost but for the fun had, the cost remains fairly minimal.

Pictured, is a match between Hilltop and St. Joseph students. Both teams did a great job and nailed some big shots. There are over 100 players that take part in the various local leagues and ages range from 10 all the way up into the 70s.