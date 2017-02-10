Air Canada hopes Trump’s vow to cut taxes will spur change north of border

MONTREAL – The CEO of Air Canada hopes President Donald Trump's promise Thursday to U.S. airline executives to cut their taxes will spur action on this side of the border. Calin Rovinescu says moves by other countries to become more competitive might prompt Canada to cut fees, charges and taxes that represent about 43 per cent of the average ticket price. Trump promised airline executives at the White House that he would lower their corporate tax …