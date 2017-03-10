Amal Clooney demos how to pull off a skirt suit while pregnant

Amal Clooney is celebrating International Women's Day in style. The longtime human rights lawyer and mother-to-be was spotted leaving the United Nations headquarters in New York City today, and she showed off her budding baby bump in the process. The expectant star proved her knack for chic maternity fashion in a tweed-like black skirt suit that consisted of work-ready cropped blazer and matching high-waisted pencil skirt. She paired the structured pieces with a lace-lined top, coordinating s