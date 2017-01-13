Amazon apologizes to India for doormats

TORONTO – Amazon has apologized to India's foreign minister for selling doormats depicting the Indian flag on the online shopping giant's Canadian website. The head of the retailer in India sent the apology to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday, according to a tweet by a ministry spokesperson. The statement, which was posted on Twitter under the verified account of spokesperson Vikas Swarup, said Amazon is committed to respecting …