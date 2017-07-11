Another great year for the Whitecourt Relay for Life

Organizers and participants of the 2017 Whitecourt Relay for Life couldn’t have asked for better weather. Cathy Cooley, registration organizer, said everything was up. “We were up in teams. We had 12 teams this year compared to 11 last year. We were also up in money raised.” Last year the totals were around $33,000 but this year that number was completely smashed with over $49,000!

Lead chair, Niki Underwood, said this year something extra special happened for survivors. “We had a really cool butterfly release. We had butterflies brought up from friends in Airdrie and they were in their own individual boxes. Survivors opened the box and wrote a really beautiful poem then released the butterflies with a wish.” Niki said it was really cool. “Some flew off right away and some just hung out on people’s hands. I think the survivors all really liked that little touch.”

Each year organizers choose a theme and this year they chose, Passport to Hope. “Every year we think of something to encourage teams to decorate and dress up. The teams are so creative,” said Niki. Entertainment throughout the day included Adam Szybunka and his sister Katlyn; Hope Phillip; and a Filipino Dance Troop. “We also had The Murms playing. They play for us every year. They named their band after a friend who passed away, Amanda Denis. Her nickname was Murm.”

Several teams were very creative with the theme including Solemates who had a big map of the world on display for people to mark off where they’ve travelled. Pearl’s Pearls dressed up as health officials and gave out medical pamphlets with information on cancer prevention.

Roger’s Musketeers brought their Dutch heritage along displaying tulips and flags from Canada and Holland. Team leader Roger Huitema is a cancer survivor and this year’s event was his first. “I think it’s wonderful. It’s well organized and we’re enjoying it.” His team’s goal was to fundraise $1,500 and they managed to get a lot more raising over $2,200.

Team Sharlene’s Angels, named after their leader, Sharlene Munday, recently received news that she had beaten stage four cancer had a great time together. Along with Sharlene, teammate Philip Island is also a cancer survivor who beat brain cancer 15 years ago. “I run for family who have cancer and for me, because I still have not realized how lucky I am to have had good doctors who didn’t sneeze during the procedures,” said Philip, with a grin. Both he and Sharlene credit their ability to laugh as a big part of their remission.

“If you don’t laugh, your day is no good. There’s no point in being down about something you can’t control,” said Sharlene adding, “But what you can control is your attitude.” Philip agreed. “Do I have to cry? Do I have to yell? No, I just realized what I was up for and I dealt with it. I would laugh and joke and take everything day by day,” said Philip.

Though Sharlene may have lost a piece of her body, her sense of humour and infectious personality have not been lost and she remains a bubbly, happy person with a mountain of gratitude in her wake. “I think I’m living more for me and doing more. I’ve made a bucket list and I’m working on it. When I finish it I’m starting another one,” she said.

For those who have recently received a cancer diagnosis, the pair share a bit of loving advice. “Breathe. Don’t panic. Take it one step at a time,” said Philip. Sharlene agreed. “I didn’t focus on everything I had to do. I broke it down into bits. If I had to show up for an appointment then all I thought about was that one appointment. When it was time for radiation, I focused on radiation. But, I never once skipped so far ahead that it made me nervous. It was more manageable this way and it didn’t make me feel overwhelmed.”

One hundred and thirteen participants signed on this year with countless others joining in for support. This year, 35 survivors enjoyed brunch at the Legion and the first lap around the pond. Sharlene and Philip ran the last 1,500 metres of the survivors’ lap together, crossing the line first. “Last year I was the last one to cross that line. Not that there’s a race or anything; I just needed to prove that I could do this. I’ve lost a lot of friends through cancer over the last year so I know the odds aren’t always in your favour, but this year they were definitely in mine,” said Sharlene with a smile and a tear, grateful beyond words.