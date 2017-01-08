Are the Stallone sisters the next Kardashians?

Who could've guessed that Sylvester Stallone would succeed Kris Jenner as the leader of America's next first family? As the Rocky star's three daughters–Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14–begin to climb the global popularity ladder, Kim Kardashian West and co. may need to make a bit more room at the top. Following in the footsteps of fellow famous spawn like Dakota Johnson, Rumer Willis, and Greer Grammer, the Stallone sisters will serve as Miss Golden Globe at this year's award ceremony on Jan. 8, marking the first time the coveted position will be shared. The stylish girls made an impact on the red carpet at the last year's Academy Awards and Golden Globes, where their dad took home an award for Creed, and have been nurturing burgeoning social fanbases ever since. And with fledgling star status and a famous surname comes, of course, reality show rumors. Even if Ryan Seacrest has yet to set his sights on Syl's brood, we think the Stallone sisters could keep up just fine with the Kardashian empire. Here, we've rounded up some evidence that the girls have all the makings of reality royalty.