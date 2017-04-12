Are you ready to Run 4 Fun?

By Laura Bohnert

It’s time to register—and start training—for this year’s Run 4 Fun marathon!

“The Town of Whitecourt has adopted the Run 4 Fun as a spinoff from the Fallen 4 Marathon that was previously hosted by the Fallen 4 Marathon Society,” explains Jolene Rarick, fitness coordinator and race director. “The Run 4 Fun hopes to carry forward the enthusiasm and admiration our community had for the Fallen 4 Marathon while, at the same time, encouraging healthy and active living.”

“For 10 years, between 2005 and 2015, the Fallen 4 Society successfully hosted the Fallen 4 Marathon to commemorate the lives of four local RCMP Officers who tragically lost their lives while on duty,” Rarick explains of the event’s origins.

The marathon didn’t run in 2016, and it was missed by the schools and the community, Rarick explains. Plus, bringing it back meant bringing other benefits back to the community, too.

“The Town organizers want to keep the community moving, and hosting a race is a great way to get involved in your community and bring people together,” says Rarick. “We are grateful to the Fallen 4 Society for sponsoring the very first Run 4 Fun!”

The Run 4 Fun marathon will take place on Saturday June 3 and will feature a 10km race, a 5km race, and a kids marathon. The 10K will start at 10:00 a.m., the 5K will begin at 10:15 a.m., and the kids marathon will begin at 9:00 a.m.

“Anyone and everyone is eligible!” Rarick emphasizes. “This is a family fun event for runners of all ages. The kids marathon is geared towards children up to, but not limited to, age 12. The 5km and 10km events are for all ages.”

“The 5km and 10km events will start and end at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre,” she adds. “They will both utilize our Centennial Park trail system and a bit of residential area. The map of these routes will be available online in the next couple of weeks.

“The kids marathon is structured to keep our kids moving and training for a month or more before the actual race. We would like to see them complete 40km of running or walking prior to race day. They can keep track of their progress with our tracker, which can be found on the running room website, on the Run 4 Fun Facebook page, or on the Whitecourt website. The last 2.2km will be completed on June 3 with their peers.

“Many of the schools have organized running/walking clubs to help the students prepare and complete the required kilometers before the race. This race will start at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre, loop around the Hilltop High School track four times, then finish at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre. The track is approximately 400m.”

Are you ready to run? Then get set and go pre-register!

“We encourage people to save money and pre-register online for the event they would like to participate in at www.events.runningroom.com,” notes Rarick. “After May 28, runners can register at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre.”

From now until May 28, the registration fees are $40 for the 10K, $35 for the 5K, and $10 for the kids marathon. From May 29 until race day, registration will cost $50 for the 10K, $45 for the 5K, and $20 for the kids marathon.

“These types of events bring families and community members together,” Rarick smiles. “Kids are cheering on parents, and grandparents are encouraging their grandkids. Schools are creating run clubs to keep students active, and you can see families and friends training to become fitter and healthier. It’s always fun to have some competition and goals to work towards, but it is all about Running 4 Fun!”

Interested in participating, but not so sure about running the race? Volunteer instead!

“We are always looking for volunteers for race day!” Rarick adds. Interested individuals can contact Jolene Rarick through the Run 4 Fun Facebook page or by email at [email protected].