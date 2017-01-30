Ariel Winter glimmers in naked dress on SAG Awards red carpet

The 2017 awards season is well underway and we're all excited to tune in to tonight's Screen Actors Guild ceremony for all the exciting fashion and fanfare to come. So far, the evening's style stars are making standout entrances, with everyone from 12-year-old nominee Millie Bobby Brown stunning in a red Armani gown, and the rest of the talented Stranger Things cast hitting the carpet at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium. Keep it here for all of your favorite stars from both big and small screens, as they light up the red carpet with statement-making looks. With more celebs like Brie Larson and Janelle Mon?e confirmed to present during the 23rd annual run of the show, we can be sure the fashion won't disappoint.