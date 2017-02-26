Aries Daily Overview for February 26, 2017

Don’t say yes to anything or anyone new today unless your heart is fully in it — you can’t afford to overcommit! Your time is more pressing than you realize, and things are just about to get really intense!

More horoscopes! Check your Daily Single’s LoveScopes, Daily Couple’s LoveScopes, Daily CareerScopes, Weekly RomanticScopes, Monthly FitnessScopes, more…

Today’s Free Reading: When you demand a quick “Yes” or “No” answer and simple explanation, consult your Instant Answer Tarot.