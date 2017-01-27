As tensions spike, Melania shoots cover of Vanity Fair Mexico. See the photo

US First Lady Melania Trump, unfazed by recent diplomatic tensions, is gracing the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico this week – just as Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancels a planned meeting with her husband over his promised wall between the US and its southern neighbour. In the cover, shot by Douglas Freidman, Mrs Trump is seen in a white dress, twisting a fork around a silver necklace as if to eat the jewelry. Ms Trump did not speak to Vanity Fair Mexico for the piece, entitled “The Secret of Melania”. Both the article and picture were originally featured in GQ. Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela cómo fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama. https://t.co/WP298EtGugpic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI — Vanity Fair México (@VanityFairMX) January 26, 2017