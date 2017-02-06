Ashley Graham on the jeans every curvy girl should try

When it comes to jeans, Ashley Graham knows exactly what works on her trademark curves. "We all have a go-to, the one pair that looks so good, you pretty much stop wearing everything else," says Graham. "For me, it's a high-waisted skinny jean. Nothing plays up my shape better than that classic cut, so I'm always shopping for a fresh take." This season, that means trying everything from lace-up sides to cool, waxy finishes. "I've been looking for styles that have the streamlined cut that I like, but still feel new," she says. And after years of sticking to darker washes, she's also switching up her palette too: "I've been loving lighter shades of blue lately, especially the cropped frayed styles that show off my sneakers and sky-high booties." Still, while she's open to new details, Graham says fit should ultimately be the deciding factor on any denim purchase. And finding it isn't always easy–even for a supermodel. "I always look for styles with a little bit of stretch and then I go down a size, which helps minimize that dreaded waist gap," she says. "And there are lots of brands that will customize a pair to your exact measurements. You pick the wash, rise, and even the pocket depth, which is big for me because I usually cut the pockets out of all of my jeans. It's my secret to a nice, flat front." To shop 4 of Graham's latest denim picks, keep scrolling. And for more from the supermodel, including the accessories she wears with her jeans, check out her monthly column in InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.