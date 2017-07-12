Bank of Canada Hikes Interest Rate For First Time In 7 Years

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada has hiked its benchmark interest rate to 0.75 per cent from 0.5 per cent, its first increase in nearly seven years, amid expectations of stronger economic growth this year.

Such a move is bound to increase the costs of mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other loans linked to the big bank prime rates.

The announcement comes following a series of data suggesting the economy started the year on a strong footing.

The central bank says that economic growth is broadening across industries and regions and becoming more sustainable even as inflation remains below its two per cent target.

It says the recent softness in inflation is temporary, with the effects of food price competition, electricity rebates in Ontario and changes in automobile pricing expected to fade.

The last increase in the bank’s key interest rate was in September 2010.

