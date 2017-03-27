‘Big Maple Leaf’ Canadian Coin Worth Millions Stolen From Berlin Museum

Berlin police say thieves broke into the German capital’s Bode Museum and made off with a massive 100-kilogram gold coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint that’s worth millions.

“Big Maple Leaf,” which is three-centimetres thick with a diameter of 53 centimetres, has a portrait of the Queen on one side and maple leaves on the other.



The 100-kilogram gold coin at the Bode Museum in Berlin. (Photo: Barcroft Images)

It has a face value of $1 million, but by weight alone it would be worth almost US$4.5 million at market prices.

The museum says the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold.

Spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the coin was kept, and escaped with it before police arrived.

A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.