BlackBerry class action launched by employees

OTTAWA – A class action against BlackBerry Ltd. has been filed on behalf of more than 300 employees across the country who allege they lost their severance entitlements after being transferred to a business partner of the smartphone software company. In a statement of claim, Ottawa law firm Nelligan O'Brien Payne said BlackBerry (TSX:BB) has stated the transfer "is not a sale of business," meaning the employees will lose all of their years of service …