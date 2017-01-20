Canada’s annual inflation rate 1.5% in December

OTTAWA – Canada's annual pace of inflation ticked higher in December, but the rate was weaker than expected as lower food prices helped offset increases in the transportation and shelter groups. Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in December was up 1.5 per cent from where it was a year ago, a higher rate of inflation compared with November's increase of 1.2 per cent. Economists had expected a bigger increase of 1.7 per cent …