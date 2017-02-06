shopify traffic stats

Canada’s energy industry ‘could get slammed’ by border tax, report says

Energy companies are set to release their latest earnings reports, offering a snapshot of the industry’s financial health, amid investor fears a proposed U.S. border tax would punish Alberta’s oil and gas industry. Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive of energy giant ConocoPhillips, said in a recent call with analysts there is “a lot of uncertainty on the border adjustment […]

