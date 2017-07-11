Capricorn Daily Overview for July 11, 2017

Economic issues are still on your mind, though things may settle down later in the day. In fact, you may be asked for advice related to money by a young relative or someone else who respects you.

More horoscopes! Check your Daily Single’s LoveScopes, Daily Couple’s LoveScopes, Daily CareerScopes, Weekly RomanticScopes, Monthly FitnessScopes, more…

Today’s Free Reading: When you demand a quick “Yes” or “No” answer and simple explanation, consult your Instant Answer Tarot.