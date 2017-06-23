Celebrate Canada Day with 150 cool (not kitschy) Canadian buys

Canada is celebrating a milestone—150 years since Confederation, to be exact. In honour of this event, brands both homegrown and from abroad are creating a slew of limited-edition Canadiana that we can't wait to get our hands on. Fancy a pair of customizable glasses from Holt Renfrew, designed and made in PEI? Or how about a limited-edition Canada 150 Hermès scarf? We've collected all these specialty items to shop right here. Plus, we've rounded out our list with plenty of crowd-pleasing iconic Canadian favourites, like a striped blanket from Hudson's Bay, a logo sweat suit from Roots and some homegrown indie beauty brands that are on our radar, like Binu-Binu soaps and Poetic Blends face oils. Scroll through the gallery below for all our awesome 150 picks. HBD, Canada!