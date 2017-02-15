Celebrating Wolverines Head Coach, Gord Thibodeau, as the all-time winningest coach in the history of the AJHL

The Whitecourt Wolverines, along with fans and AJHL Commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk, came together before game time on Sunday, February 12 to celebrate Wolverines Coach and GM, Gord Thibodeau. The afternoon matchup between the Fort McMurray Oil Barons was set for 2:30 p.m. and just before puck drop a ceremony was held to commemorate Thibodeau’s grand achievement of being the all-time winningest coach in the history of the AJHL with 833 wins.

Things started off with a video slideshow showing numerous past players of Gord’s congratulating him and thanking him for having helped mold them into the players they are today. Players who took part included Brock Maschmeyer, Alex Cromwell, Colton Parayko who currently plays in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues, Carson Cooper, and Dustin Schwartz, the current goaltending coach for the Edmonton Oilers.

“I’m proud to have played for you,” said Dustin. “You changed me for the better,” shared Brock. “I’m so happy for you and happy that you coached me. Thank you for always being there,” spoke Alex, all adding their appreciation to their old coach. Patrick LaForge, whose son was a player under Thibodeau, congratulated Gord on achieving the success he has. Many words were heard repeatedly throughout the video including determination, positivity, leader, appreciation, and friend.

Part of the montage of accolades were current and former coaching staff from teams in the league. Former Head Coach of the University of Alberta Golden Bears, Bill Moores, spoke highly of Gord as did Jim Crosson who is now a scout for the Edmonton Oilers. Fort McMurray Oil Barons Head Coach, Tom Keca, presented Thibodeau with a stunning likeness painting and a big hug.

Thibodeau’s family sent its love at the end of the video with well wishes coming from his mom and dad, sisters, aunt, and his niece Kenzi saying “We love you and wish we could be there to celebrate with you!”

AJHL Commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk has a special memory with Thibodeau which made the celebration even more special for him. “I was fortunate to play in this league and in my first AJHL game, the opposition coach was actually Gord,” said Ryan with a smile. “It’s great to recognize him here today. He’s been a great asset to our league and obviously to many communities throughout our league as well.”

Following words from Wolverines Owner Brent Stark on his pride and excitement of adding even more future wins to Gord’s record, the game was officially underway. After the first period, the Wolverines were up 1-0. The fast-paced game quickly tied up requiring overtime to settle the 2-2 deadlock. A little over halfway into overtime, the Barons notched one past Diamond edging the visitors 3-2. Both Whitecourt goals were scored by Mitch Lipon giving him the home star of the game. Next home game for the Wolverines comes on February 20 against the Lloydminster Bobcats.