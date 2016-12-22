Combat Engineers Build Bridges and Skills during Winter Exercise

More than 200 soldiers from 39 Combat Engineer Regiment, along with additional engineers from across Canada, will practice bridge and raft design and construction during Exercise PALADIN RESPONSE from 26 to 31 December 2016, at 3rd Canadian Division Support Group Detachment Chilliwack, British Columbia. This exercise will offer reserve engineer soldiers the opportunity to train with bridging equipment on complex terrain and water.