Council briefs

Construction season is upon us, and Whitecourt’s 2017 Street Improvement Program will be starting soon. Council has awarded the project contract to Knelson Rock Products Ltd. Work includes rehabilitation to a number of roadways (including Dahl Drive, Caxton Street, Wedow Drive, Chaisson Crossing, and Park Drive) as well as the extension of local pathways, and utility cut restorations. Watch for advertisements in the coming weeks notifying residents of construction areas.

Starting August 28, 2017, Public Transit and Dial-A-Bus will be integrated to provide a 30 minute pickup service during peak hours. This service level change was approved as part of the budget process to meet transit user needs and increase ridership. Watch for advertisements near the end of summer promoting the new schedule and updated route.

Scott Safety Ltd. has donated two surplus fire training structures to the Town of Whitecourt for the Fire Train- ing Grounds, located at the Town’s Public Works Shop and operated by the Whitecourt Fire Department. The new structures, a high angle tower and a confined space training structure, will enhance practice and training opportunities for local firefighters. As part of the donation agreement, Scott Safety Ltd. will be provided access to the training grounds.

Council has donated a Ford passenger bus, previously used for Dial-A-Bus service, to the 721 Hawks Foundation. The bus was replaced in 2016 with a new vehicle, and was recently advertised for dispersal.

Town Council has approved the purchase of a 2017 low floor Vicinity model transit bus. The new bus will be rotated into the Public Transit fleet, enhancing service levels and allowing for further service expansion in the future. Whitecourt received almost $380,000 from the Alberta GreenTRIP Grant Program and the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund to purchase the bus as well as additional benches, shelters, GPS tracking software, and wheelchair restraint systems. The bus will be delivered in March 2018.

Town Council will hold only one meeting during the months of July and August. The meetings will be held on the following dates:

Monday, July 24

Monday, August 21

Council’s regular meeting schedule, of every second and fourth Monday of each month, will resume in

September. All Council meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. at the Forest Interpretive Centre.

For more information, please contact:

Tara Gallant Legislative Manager Town of Whitecourt

[email protected]