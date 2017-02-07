Cpl. Cole Bartsch memorial now on permanent display at Hilltop High

On the morning of February 1, Hilltop High School gymnasium was packed with students and faculty for a school-wide assembly. Along with teachers and guest speaker Constable Eby who spoke to the students about laws, sat a row of local veterans in support of one of their own, Cpl. Cole Daniel Bartsch. Also seated in the row were Cole’s mother, Juanita, and his sister Tara.

Cole was a student at Hilltop. He walked the halls, had a locker, and played football. Remembered fondly for his love of comics (especially Wolverine of which he had a massive collection) and Dungeons and Dragons, Cole was a smiling, happy kid who wanted to be the ultimate superhero and fight for his country. On July 4, 2007 at the age of 23 during his second tour, and along with five other Canadian soldiers, Cole was tragically killed when the armoured vehicle they were riding in struck a roadside bomb near Kandahar City.

“Cole used to say when he went over there that they were going because they want the war to be over there and not come over here. He said, “If we don’t do anything then it will spread over here,” remembered his mom, Juanita. His memory, fondly kept within the hearts of everyone who knew him, will now be shared with every student to enter Hilltop High.

Thanks to Canadian Pacific for purchasing tribute plaques for all soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Cole’s name and face will forever grace the halls he once walked. “We were fortunate enough to be made aware through the Legion that Canadian Pacific had paid for these plaques but they were having a hard time finding people who knew the men and women who were killed in Afghanistan, to approve them. So, I reached out and was contacted by one of the teachers who used to teach Cole,” said Whitecourt Royal Canadian Legion President Kyle Scott.

“Days like today are always emotional,” said Kyle. “I was lucky to come home; many of us were. Some of us came home a lot different than when we left but we still got to come home and it’s our duty to make sure that people don’t forget those who didn’t come home. Whatever opportunities I get, I’m trying to pass onto our younger generations and even just the people of Whitecourt and area that we need to constantly keep them in the forefront of our minds.”

Kyle had spoken to Cole just days before his death and he was really looking forward to coming home. “Losing another kid from Whitecourt was really painful for me, but you can imagine for the family and friends who grew up with him, people who knew him, taught him, and coached him. It was a huge loss for everyone.”

He continued, “People always get more out of seeing a face and associating it with a name than they do just reading names in a book so having his Memorial Plaque and Fallen Heroes Tribute in the school should allow all future generations here to respect what he chose to do with his life and cement his memory.”

Since Cole’s passing, Juanita has helped build her son’s legacy. Together with her daughter, Tara, the Bartsch family takes part in the Hope program. Based out of Ottawa, it connects military families to help heal the wounds of loss. “I just started last year;” said Tara, “my mom has been in it for five years.” They help counsel family members of people who’ve lost someone whether still on active duty or had retired and died of natural causes.

As the only sibling in the program, Tara talks with kids who are siblings of a deceased veteran because they share that common bond. “I also talk to children whose parents have passed away because this happened when I was 24 so I have a bit more in common. My mom and dad had a lot of help but there wasn’t anything for us siblings, so to give more help for people is really good.”

“When we started 10 years ago, we didn’t even leave the house for a year so from where we are, from then to now, it’s pretty good that we can help people.” Tara also feels that speaking to the students and sharing her brother’s story is important for kids to hear, “when you are that age you feel invincible. No-one in high school thinks that when they’re 23 they are going to pass away, so it’s good for them to realize that sometimes things happen.”

The heartbreak of losing a brother, a son, or a friend never goes away. Days do get easier to get through, but all it takes is a familiar moment. “Tomorrow you could hear a song and you’re bawling,” said Tara. She credits the work she does in the Hope program as support for herself, too. “It gives you a purpose and, though you’ve lost something, you’ve gained something, too.”

Tara would like to see more community involvement in Remembrance Day and year-round at the Legion, not only for her brother Cole, but all the veterans. Kyle echoed her sentiment and added, “The single biggest thing people can do is educate your kids on what sacrifice is and what a noble thing it is for someone to serve his or her country. They’re doing it to try and stabilize the planet and to provide these countries and people with the sense of comfort and protection that we have back here. It has nothing to do with Liberal, Conservative, NDP, or whatever. These people are choosing to be outstanding citizens and serve their country.”

Cole’s family holds a big volleyball tournament in his honour on the July long weekend every year. “Cole used to love playing volleyball and even when it was 100 degrees in Afghanistan, he’d play,” said his mom. “Everyone is welcome even if you didn’t know him. Just come and show your support.”

Anyone who would like to support the tournament and help celebrate Cole’s life can do so by contacting Tara Bartsch at 780-268-0657. Cole, we are all in your debt. Thank you.