Dear Editor

Election 2019 is just a little less than two years away. Do not family-heads of Alberta, especially the parents, grandparents, and parents-to-be have to start considering what political party they want to rule Alberta after the 2019 election? As a family head myself, I feel that the answer to that question should be a resounding ‘Yes’. However, one needs to be careful here. Family heads who have larger incomes tend to be more ‘diligent’ in attending to ‘political’ matters. This letter aims to highlight the needs of those family heads that file in the lowest income tax bracket – below $45,280. This group often feels that nothing can be done – those that ‘have’ will prevail – they ‘tune’ out. We need to address that!

There is a stark reality. As it stands now the next election (2019) will likely produce a ‘right of centre’ government – by direct action by the electorate or by collaboration. There is no question – a ‘right of centre’ government will favour those who ‘have’ and target those who do not have as much! The section of our population that earns less than $45,280, noted above, will be hit the hardest. That that would happen is unfair – it’s a tragedy. It is the position of the writer of this letter to the editor that those who have the experience and the capacity to act, step up to the plate and prevent the election of any form of ‘right of centre’ government in 2019. We have to do that!

Albertans generally applaud the performance of our existing NDP government. However, we apparently do not appreciate the rapid rise in our debt. So the logical action required is to force the existing NDP government to become more fiscally responsible – work for a balanced financial position in fiscal year 2019 – 2020. And, can you believe it? There is a way!

The answer lies in the rights and responsibilities that are enshrined in our democracy. If the ‘right’ has a right to the lion’s share of our GDP, do not those who will be impacted by the unkind, the unfair actions of a ‘right of centre’ regime have a right to organize to prevent such a thing from happening? Of course my answer is ‘Yes’. And it should be done without any limitation to the actions taken.

So whom do I envision could undertake to establish the ‘organization’ to work (threaten, protest, consult other political parties, close hospitals and schools, etc.) with our existing NDP government to cause it to become more fiscally responsible and soon?

It is my position that an incoming ‘right of centre’ government will target health care and education – from the top manager (bureaucrat) to those who clean our institutions. Therefore, the knowledge, experience, and clout exists to be able to influence our NDP government. Establish a negotiating body of five people (two from health care, two from education, and one to represent those that pour coffee, stock store shelves, answer phones, grease front wheel bearings, and service mechanical and electronic systems, etc.). This body would be fully supported and authorized to act in any way, as partially indicated above.

Does the above sound a little radical? That depends on who is reading, doesn’t it? But, we live in a democratic country and we like to say that we are kind and considerate. I consider that if I have the capacity and understanding, I have to turn that into action. I believe that I have done my best. I remain, dear editor, your most trusted servant.

Alex Bauer

Whitecourt, Alberta

