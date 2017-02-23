Dear Premier Notley,

Can we believe it? It is 2017 – it is hoped that this New Year will be good to all of us.

First of all, I would like to thank you for your letter of October 11, 2016. It is a remarkable letter. It covers a wide range of issues with detail and provides insight to the reasons what your government has done and is continuing to do.

However, I have concerns that your government may not be focusing on the need to be re-elected in 2019. In my view your government appears to have shelved the main objective of the NDP philosophy – protecting and enhancing the welfare of those existing on the lower rungs of the economic ladder. As our federal liberals are doing, your government points to the decreasing debt to GDP ratio. But, please be aware, that seemingly positive ratio, the approval of two pipelines, the infrastructure work, your efforts to improve provided service efficiencies, etc., etc. will not be the criteria on which electors will judge your government come election in 2019.

The criteria which will carry the day and determine who will govern the province of Alberta will be “has the annual deficit been eliminated?”

Premier Notley in my letter to which you responded on October 11, 2016, I provided a blueprint for the elimination of the annual deficit. My position was that members of the groups 1, 2, and 3 were financially strong enough to take a reduction in remuneration, the sum total of that reduction would help ease the spending – revenue gap. I can understand why you, being a member of group 1, would not like that. However, you are the Premier (and we don’t have to expand on that, do we?).

Premier Notley, there is another approach which may provide some credence to my suggestion targeting groups 1, 2, and 3. An editorial in the Whitecourt Star issue of December 14, 2016 entitled “Public service pay is unsustainable’ provides an avenue to that approach. The article points to a Fraser Institute study which naturally fingers public service workers. (The Fraser Institute is a right of centre think tank). However, the Fraser Institute is only partly right – it is my view that the entire public service pay is unsustainable (make no mistake, Premier Notley, this includes all of groups 1, 2, and 3 and may also include semi-public service providers like the providers of electrical power and natural gas).

So far, Premier Notley, there are plenty of good reasons for adopting my three-group approach outlined in my previous letter. However, there is another reason, a reason that governments don’t want to talk about – global warming and resulting climate change! What will it be like when the peoples of the world finally bring the rise of average global temperature to a stop and start to lower that temperature? Premier Notley, bringing a conversation of this issue into fixing the expenditure – revenue gap solution may provide the needed push to tame the expenditure – revenue gap!

Premier Notley – I can see why you would relegate this letter to file 13. However, I’m in my 88th year and I’m not certain what I will do if your 2017 budget does not provide for a balanced financial position for fiscal year 2018 and a surplus for election year 2019. Please understand it is not rocket science or quantum physics – it’s only Accounting 10 and common sense!

I remain your trusted servant.