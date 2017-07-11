Dial-A-Bus is integrating into the public transit system

By Laura Bohnert

Dial-A-Bus is being integrated into the public transit system—what does this mean for those who are reliant on the service? The Town of Whitecourt hopes it will mean more accessibility for those who rely on both Dial-A-Bus and public transit.

“Dial-A-Bus Service is a door to door transit service for persons with disabilities that are not able to access fixed route public transit stops,” explains Chelsea Grande, Director of Community Services, Town of Whitecourt. “As of August 28, 2017, Whitecourt will be integrating public transit and Dial-A-Bus service so that we can provide 30-minute pickups during peak times.”

“All of our public transit busses now offer zero entry and are wheelchair accessible,” Grande adds. “By adding these new buses to our fleet, we have opened the doors to some residents who were reliant on Dial-A-Bus service. [They can now] use public transit and take advantage of its longer hours and more flexible service.”

“This is especially exciting to some of those in our seniors demographic who have busy schedules and value their independence,” she notes, emphasizing that the integration will “enhance the service for all riders and increase independence for those that may have been reliant on the Dial-A-Bus service in the past.”

“It will also ensure those that require the Dial-A-Bus service can be accommodated within the Dial-A-Bus hours,” she adds.

“Along with more pickups,” Grande adds, “we are also changing our route. Watch for new route maps and information later this summer as we prepare for the August 28 launch.”

These changes are intended to make both Dial-A-Bus and public transit, two important services, even more beneficial to the community.

“Transit is an essential service for communities,” Grande explains. “It attracts families and businesses to a community and has an impact on both growth and economic development. It is an environmentally friendly means of traveling throughout the community, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It also assists youth to be active in the community: youth can be independent and use the bus to travel safely to and from school, after school events, and activities while parents are working. It encourages seniors to get out and be active as well, and it reduces parking congestion/traffic in the downtown core and at special events.”

“If you are currently a client of the Dial-A-Bus, you will be receiving a letter in the mail shortly explaining the changes to Whitecourt Transit and new requirements for the Dial-A-Bus Program,” says Grande. “Also, those in the community who are affected by the change will be receiving letters in the mail: residents, agencies, doctors, and taxi companies.

For more information about the upcoming changes to Dial-A-Bus, visit the Town website at www.whitecourt.ca.