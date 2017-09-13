Diane Kruger shows off killer abs in silver cutout gown at TIFF

The most wonderful time of the year is finally here! No, it’s not Christmas—we’re talking about the Toronto International Film Festival when all the biggest stars come north of the border and take over the city of Toronto. We’ve got the best—and the chicest—of the TIFF 2017 red carpet here. Related:Toronto Localist Guide to Spotting All the Chicest Celebs During TIFFHow to Navigate the TIFF 2017 Film Screenings Like a Freakin’ ProBrie, Margot, Julianne, J-Law & All the Maj Stars We Expect to See at TIFF 2017 The post It-Girl Style Watch: This Week’s Best-Dressed Celebs appeared first on Flare.