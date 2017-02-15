EU approves landmark trade pact with Canada

BRUSSELS – The European Union's parliament approved a trade deal with Canada on Wednesday, extolling the pact as a sign of co-operation at a time when many political forces are trying to halt globalization. After three hours of debate on Wednesday and years of negotiations preceding that, the EU's legislature approved the deal by a margin of 408 for, 254 against with 33 abstentions, allowing for its provisional entry into force. The vote should …