Federal advisers propose higher retirement age
OTTAWA – The Trudeau government's economic advisory council is recommending Ottawa raise the age of retirement eligibility and explore a national child-care program as ways to deliver a much-needed participation boost for the country's workforce. The proposals were among a collection of new suggestions released Monday by the government's hand-picked growth council. The ideas fall under five themes and are widely expected to help the government frame …
