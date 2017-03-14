Four grant deadlines are fast approaching

By Laura Bohnert

Are you eligible for any of the four fast-approaching Whitecourt grant deadlines? Time is running out to apply for the Community Cleanup Grant, the Enhancement Grant, the Vitalization Grant, and the Beautification Grant.

Applications for the Community Cleanup Grant, valued at $1000 for 100 hours of community cleanup, are due at noon on March 31.

Non-profit organizations are eligible to participate.

“The program is designed to help out community groups with fundraising and help the Town maintain its boulevards,” explains Martie Jendrick, Manager of Works. “The groups are able to fundraise, and the Town benefits with a cleaner community.”

“The Town wants to work non-profit groups and keep our community clean,” says Jendrick on the importance of the grant program. “This has worked quite well for several years now.”

The deadline for the Enhancement Grant is March 24 at 4:00 p.m. “Applications can be delivered to the Allan & Jean Millar Centre,” says Recreation Coordinator Emma Harper.

“The enhancement grant program was established to provide support to community recreation, arts, and culture organizations to support them in implementing and enhancing recreation/arts/cultural programming, services, equipment, or facilities,” Harper explains.

“The full value of the amount that is available for funding is $30,000 for the year,” she adds. “Organizations can request what they believe they require for their project, but the amount funded will depend on many criteria, including the number of other applications, sources of other funding in their application, proposal matching with enhancement grant program objectives, etc.”

“Smaller grant requests of $1500 or less are more likely to receive full funding,” says Harper.

“Any local recreation, sports, arts, or culture organization that is registered as a non-profit organization or shows they are working towards registration is eligible to apply for the grant,” Harper continues, adding that “This grant is a great way for local organizations to get a new project off the ground.

“We focus on providing funding to projects that are new and enhance the organization’s projects and initiatives. We provide financial support through this grant to community-volunteer-run organizations who are connected to the community and are therefore able to promote the development of grassroots initiatives and enhance the quality of life in Whitecourt.”

This year, the deadline for the Vitalization Grant is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

“This grant provides financial support to local businesses and organizations to make permanent upgrades to the exterior appearance of their building to meet the architectural theme of the Town of Whitecourt Vitalization Plan,” explains Development Officer Stephanie Schaffner, BES, MES.PL.

“The theme requires that 20 per cent of building faces be clad in stone or wood,” she continues. “The stone and wood is a symbolic representation of Whitecourt: the stone is for our rivers, the McLeod and Athabasca, while the wood represents our connections with forestry.”

“The Vitalization Grant is worth up to 25 per cent of the total project cost, up to a maximum of $10,000,” Schaffner adds.

“Businesses or organizations located in the downtown core or along Highway 43 are eligible to apply,” says Schaffner.

“Organizations are supported financially, and buildings are enhanced and brought into line with our theme,” she describes of the grant’s importance to the community. “The Vitalization Grant helps to enhance quality of life and well-being for residents by increasing the attractiveness of our community. It helps to enrich and enhance our built environment. This improves the pride and profile of Whitecourt for our residents—and for visitors to our community.”

This year’s deadline to apply for the Beautification Grant also falls at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

“The Beautification Grant is about beautifying Whitecourt through permanent landscaping enhancements,” Schaffner explains. “The grant provides financial support for landscaping improvements to businesses and organizations throughout the community.”

“The Beautification Grant is worth up to 50 per cent of a project’s costs,” she adds. “A total of $10,000 is allocated for this grant program.”

“Local businesses and organizations, such as churches, non-profits, and community groups are eligible to apply,” says Schaffner.

“An attractive and verdant community improves the quality of life for all residents,” she describes of the grant’s importance.

For more information, or to apply for any of the above grants, contact the Town of Whitecourt or visit http://www.whitecourt.ca.