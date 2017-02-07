Fox Creek for the Children is trying to give kids their playground b

ack

By Laura Bohnert

Fox Creek School hasn’t had a playground since 2014, and Fox Creek for the Children Fundraising Society is trying to change that.

The Fox Creek for the Children Fundraising Society was formed in 2011 out of a partnership between the school, school council, parents, and the Town of Fox Creek with one ambition in mind: to rebuild the grade 4-6 playground at Fox Creek School.

“At the time,” Chairperson for the Society, Gord Ashmore, explains, “an oilfield company opted to fund a technological project at the school through our society rather than contributing to the playground. The project put smart boards, and iPads in all the classrooms.

“Unfortunately,” he adds, “after that project was complete, the Society lost members and struggled to achieve its playground goal.”

In November of 2014, the old playground equipment, believed to have been built in the late 70s, early 80s, was removed due to its unsafe condition, Ashmore explains. It was never replaced.

The playground equipment that remains set up on the school grounds is designed for the kindergarten to grade 3 group. It is too small for the older children, who, for going on three years now, have had nothing to play on during recess.

“In 2014, with the help of a new board, the Society once again started to pursue the idea,” says Ashmore, explaining that because of the clear need, “this time [the Society] has been more urgent in trying to fill this goal.”

“Fox Creek for the Children Fundraising Society aspires to enhance the physical, social and technological environment for the Children in the community of Fox Creek,” Ashmore explains of the Society’s mandate, and the school’s need for a playground puts it at the top of the list of priorities.

The Town of Fox Creek is in full support of the Society’s mission; however, while they have donated generously to the project, the Town can’t provide sole funding, and School Boards do not have the funds in their education budget to support playgrounds. The Fox Creek for the Children Fundraising Society is hoping for public donations to help cover the rest of the costs.

The goal is to hit $300,000. Ashmore explains, “We decided on a $300,000 budget for a park themed recreation area and playground, a second tarmac basketball court phase, and a third phase which would update the grass running track at the school. These are our current projects,” he comments, adding that the expectation is “to build the playground this year and review the other phases and possible future projects later on.”

Once completed, the playground will be maintained by the school.

To date, the Society, with the help of funding from the Town of Fox Creek, numerous local businesses, and a few Oil Companies, has committed funds of $180,000, but they are still seeking the remaining money, and they are asking for your help to get there.

“The Society is always looking for more help in the form of members and donations,” Ashmore urges. “We have just started a gofundme page, and for the last year we have been running a FundScrip campaign.”

If you are interested in helping to give Fox Creek’s kids their playground back, go to https://www.gofundme.com/bring-apollo-to-our-park, or for more information, check out Fox Creek for the Children Fundraising Society’s Facebook page, or email foxcreekforthechildren@gmail.com.