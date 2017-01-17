Fox Creek’s Snowflake Day

Have you read the classic Laura Ingalls Little House on the Prairie series? In one book, when Laura is in her teen years, she remembers sitting in her house trying to study, but feeling unmotivated and restless because of the long winter days. Suddenly someone rushes to the house to inform her family that a spontaneous social was forming at the church, and they all rush away for what she describes as a “whirl of gaiety”. For several days the townsfolk forget their troubles by celebrating winter together, and when the whirl dies down, Laura is once more ready and willing to apply herself to her studies and chores.

It’s not hard to relate to Laura’s cabin fever. After the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations are over, we are faced with months of snow and ice, driving us indoors and making us feel isolated, which takes a toll on our physical and mental health.

But not in Fox Creek.

Snowflake Day, sponsored by the Town of Fox Creek and the Community Resource Centre, recently had the residents celebrating all the joy of winter together. The event included food, face painting, and snow-themed activities. Darcy Sawley from Sawley Ranch in Little Smoky hitched his horses to Chace Lamb’s (owner of Rival Trucking) wagon so families could enjoy old-fashioned wagon rides – just like the rides Laura Ingalls used have. Sawley and Lamb frequently donate their time and services in the community.

There is no escaping winter in Alberta, but a drop in temperature doesn’t mean everyone needs to hibernate until spring. This country was pioneered by towns that work hard and play hard together, no matter the season, and that’s what makes communities like Fox Creek so resilient.