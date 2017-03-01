Fresh Meat Intake for the Whitecourt Hot Rollers

Members of the Whitecourt Roller Derby League are looking to grow in numbers by introducing new players to the sport. The Whitecourt Hot Rollers held a Fresh Meat Intake at the Air Cadets’ hall by Rotary Park on February 20 to invite those interested to come try it out for themselves.

Experience was not necessary and equipment was available to utilize in order to really get a feel for it. The sport came to Whitecourt in October thanks to Angie Cox (aka Coxie) who had recently moved to town from Drumheller. She was part of a team there and wanted to keep it up after relocating. After putting out a call to gage interest, a group was formed which included member Celia Ste Croix.

“I had no experience before. I had seen games and I really liked the concept of it but I’d never played,” said Celia, adding that she wasn’t even a big skater in general or even a fan of sports. “I had zero experience at all but because I liked the idea of derby, I was in. I didn’t need to know how to skate to know I was going to be involved.”

The full-contact sport is for men and women although many of the teams are only female. The sport involves what’s known as a “jam.” “So, in a jam,” explained Celia, “you’ve got a jammer who wears a star on her helmet and can score points for the team. Then there are four blockers who prevent the other team’s jammer from getting through. The way the jammer get points is by passing the other team’s blockers. As many times as you can lap the other team, that’s how many points you get.”

Not only is it fun to get into, it’s also a great way to get into shape while making new friends. “The comradery is really strong so that’s a really big draw for me, personally.”

On June 17, the ladies will be playing in Peace River against the Grimshaw Reapers and, as the local group grows, there are options with other teams within proximity including Edmonton. “Not every town has a team but there’s enough out there to keep us busy for a whole season, nonstop,” said Celia. Currently there are 17 local league members with several almost ready to join the team. Age range to play is 17 and older as it’s an adult league and a contact sport.

Anyone interested in checking it out is invited to pop into the Air Cadets’ hall on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Another Fresh Meat Intake night is potentially coming up in the spring but it isn’t set at this time. For more information and to speak to current members, visit the Facebook page by searching Whitecourt Roller Derby League.