Heidi Raye to play Eagle River Casino

By Susan Hofforth

Who is Heidi Raye? A country music singer and songwriter who doesn’t give up, and since she signed with her new record label in 2015, she says it’s been a year and a half of crazy bliss.

She has come a long way in life, from Dawson Creek to Nashville, and back again to play at the Eagle River Casino on July 8.

Her influences and inspirations have been some of the greats in country music entertainment. George Strait, Shania Twain, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry and Brad Paisley. And, of course, Harlan Howard who she says is the most prolific and most recorded songwriter in the history of music. When she needed a new publishing company to sign her, she looked to Harlan Howard. However, what do you do when you really want to get the attention of a company but they won’t invite you in to play for them?

“Well, I don’t want to say I harassed them, but I, like yeah, I kind of borderline harassed them.” Heidi Raye told K95.5 in Oklahoma on May 2017. “I felt like that was meant to be my home. I called and they didn’t call me back. The fifth time, they reluctantly said okay, you can come in and play us songs. Two and a half hours later, after I played 30 songs, they said, okay, we can talk.”

You can hear that story and some of those 30 songs on her YouTube channel. Her three newest songs, “Worth a Shot,” “Boys are Stupid,” and “Junkyard” are all there; just follow the link to download them on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

Catch this feisty performer at the Eagle River Casino on July 8.

Learn more about Heidi at on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or her website at www.heidiraye.com.