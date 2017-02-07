Hilarious improv musical performance by the 11 O’clock Number, Edmonton Fringe

On the evening of February 5 at the Hilltop auditorium, the Whitecourt & Woodlands Performing Arts Society presented the final instalment of The Picks of the Edmonton Fringe series, with the 11 O’clock Number, Life Is A Musical.

For the past three years, the fringe picks have been coming to Whitecourt. “Everything we have seen has been wonderful,” said Barb Madigan, society president, “I’m sad this is going to end, though. I’m sure the Alberta Arts Foundation is going to find other performing arts events that they will be bringing to rural Alberta in the future.”

A nearly full auditorium watched the improvised musical that stemmed from an audience member’s information. A woman named Carol, who is a custom framer, and a few names of her family members were created into a hilarious, side-splitting performance that included secret riverside meetings, a mother named Sarah-Janet who had an unusually deep voice, a wanting to bring more colour to Whitecourt but a business savvy control freak said no, and the first high-rise coming to town.

Big laughs erupted when the performers talked about finding the “sweetest spot in the Sweet Things café” and a quilt made from hockey jerseys that oddly resembled a wolverine. Though in their version of events, the Wolverines were a professional curling club that are a “pretty big spiel.” Get it?

A few Dirty Dancing references and even a Baby Got Back remix rounded out the hilarity of the night. The group is comprised of five members, one of which is responsible for provided music on the fly as the characters they create sing made-up songs at their whim. As unscripted and unplanned as it is, they make it look easy and, in doing that, they produce perfection.

Courtney Milford, Arts and Culture Co-ordinator for the Town of Whitecourt, is a big fan of the arts and thoroughly enjoys the opportunity to plan events for the local community to partake in. She helps bring the amazing events that Whitecourt and area flock to such as the Children’s Festival, Party in the Park, Arts in the Park, Canada Day, and National Aboriginal Day.

One of the biggest events each year has a big change coming its way. “This year we moved Party in the Park to June 16 and 17 and a lot of the reaction that we’ve gotten from everybody is that they are very welcoming to it. Changes aren’t done for any reason other than to benefit the people who attend. Moving it to June means more people can attend and better weather, hopefully,” said Courtney.

For information on arts council events, check out www.whitecourt.ca and www.whitecourtwoodlandstourism.com. Also, be sure to grab your copy of the Spectrum at the AJMC. “We really appreciate the continued support,” said Courtney. “It’s a devoted fan base here and the volunteer base is very strong. We want to keep bringing live theatre, concerts, and all the lovely things that Whitecourt can offer, so we really appreciate it when people enjoy them.”