Home-stand sweep for the Wolverines

The Whitecourt Wolverines have now won four straight games after a week-sweep of two rivals at the Scott Safety Centre. On Tuesday, January 17, the boys opened their two-game home stand against the Spruce Grove Saints.

The Wolverines came out flying in the first period scoring three times, twice from assistant captain Morgan Messenger (#15), and once by Liam Motley (#29), going up 3-0. The Saints managed to get within one but the Wolverines shut them down scoring late in the third period Mitch Lipon (#34) and taking it with a final tally of 4-2.

On Friday night (pictured), the squad took on the Drayton Valley Thunder and was ready to battle. The Thunder started things off on the wrong skate by taking a penalty for too many men and the resulting power play proved perfect for Eric Krienke (#16-A) who notched in his 14th goal of the season, getting the Wolverines on the board first. The first period ended 2-1.

In the second, Cody Laskosky (#23) was the lone scorer despite the fact that each team had three power plays. His goal etched the Wolverines up by two heading into the third period. The final 20 minutes was rough. There were big hits, a few penalties including seven for the visitors, and a rousing tussle of which Ryan Grant (#10) was definitely victorious, receiving a loud cheer from the home crowd at the Scott Safety Centre.

After the snow settled, the Wolverines came away with the big win, taking it 5-2 over the Thunder. The next action for the Wolverines comes on Wednesday, January 25 in Lloydminster taking on the Bobcats. The Wolverines now have 31 wins on the season and sit atop the north standings with 66 points.