Hopping through the snow with the Easter Bunny and a basket of colourful eggs

The Boys & Girls Club held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 at Rotary Park. This is year 15 for the event which always brings out a huge group of kids eagerly awaiting the firetruck horn start signal. This year it wasn’t as big a crowd but the weather definitely played a role in that.

Anyone who has lived in Alberta long enough knows just how fast the weather can change. After much of the snow melted it seemed as though the hunt would happen on dry grass but, alas, it was not meant to be as mounds of wet, sticky snow fell vanishing all brown from the landscape.

That didn’t stop volunteers from preparing the day’s events and, thankfully, it didn’t stop people from coming out, either. Baskets in hand, parents and children braved the snowstorm to collect 10 eggs and have a chance at some amazing prizes. Claire Williams, age nine, realized she had won something extra special when she opened her eggs. She won a bike! With a big smile on her face, Claire said she is excited to try it out once the snow melts, of course.

Three big, happy faces were out in the crowd giving hugs and high fives as the Easter Bunny, Bertie Beaver, and Sparky were out posing for pictures and shaking hands, I mean, paws. After kids were finished collecting their prizes, many made their way towards the parking lot to check out the brand new Rescue 1 firetruck. Firefighters were on hand to show off the inside giving kids a chance to hop up into the seat just like a real firefighter would.

Big thanks to the many volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club for putting on another amazing event regardless of what Mother Nature threw their way. The children who attended certainly had a great time and greatly appreciated your efforts.