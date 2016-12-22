Housing experts slam B.C.’s homeowner loans

VANCOUVER – Economists are panning the British Columbia government's recent pledge to help first-time homebuyers get into the housing market by pitching in for the down payment. Experts say the policy could end up doing more harm than good, boosting demand — and therefore prices — by encouraging even more people to vie over the same number of homes. B.C.'s Home Owner Mortgage Equity Partnership program would provide loans that are interest-free …