How Martha Stewart is defying aging

Martha Stewart kicked off her illustrious career at just 13 years old, as a model. And 62 years later, she still looks youthful. The lifestyle guru shared exactly what she does to age gracefully – green juice included – on The Dr. Oz Show. A healthy, good life, and good genes, Stewart tells Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday's episode. I mean, my mother's skin was pretty smooth at 93. I don't sleep too much. Every morning at 4 o'clock when I wake up, I put a mask on. Any kind of mask. I have gingko, I have gommage, I have collagen. I have all of those masks. Then I go back into bed, and I leave that on until I get up to go shower. It's very good for your skin. It's hydrating. I put it on my décolleté, so you look nice, and on my hands. As for what she puts in her body, Stewart relies on her famously green thumb. I drink green juice every single morning, she says. And I make it out of vegetables that I grow, in the greenhouse in the winter, in the garden in the summer. And they're organic vegetables. I eat well, I don't eat a lot of meat, I'm more of a fish-based diet. And I exercise as much as I can, so this week it was four days so far. Stewart also tries out the newest in healthy cooking, like the wholesome grain flours she features in her latest book, A New Way to Bake. The recipe collection is her 88th book, a testament to her drive, which she says comes from her parents, along with her perfectionism. I was brought up by two strict school teachers, my mother and my father, and they said, if you're going to teach people how to do things, you have to know how to do them, first of all, in the best possible way, and nobody wants to learn from a slob. You don't want a recipe that doesn't work, she says. You want to be as much of a perfectionist as you can. I think we carried it a little too far, maybe, sometimes. But I remember the first time I did a show, my nieces and nephews counted the number of times I said, 'Perfectly perfect,' and it was something like 21 times in an hour. I stopped after that, but it was funny. This article was originally published on People.com