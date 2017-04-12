‘I still don’t believe it happened’

On April 13, 2016, Kelly Whetter got a text from her 18-year-old son Gabriel Nikov, saying he’d finally landed a job at a restaurant a stone’s throw away from their Little Italy apartment. The high school student had spent that Wednesday afternoon handing out resumes after class, Whetter recalled, and had been hoping for a job at Cafe Diplomatico Restaurant & Pizzeria for weeks. But Nikov would never show up for his first shift. Four hours after texting his mom, Nikov was lying on the sidewalk just north of Yonge and Bloor Sts., bleeding to death after being shot in the back. “Not in a million years…