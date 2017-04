‘I was willing it to happen. In my words, actions and dreams. And it didn’t work.’

This post was originally published in August, 2015. For the past six years, I’ve been writing in a diary to a child who doesn’t exist. This was supposed to be my child. Our child. My husband’s and mine. And I believed that with the help of two fertility doctors, the Secret, daily shots of blood-thinning Lovenox into my belly, progesterone …