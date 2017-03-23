In photos: Britain's Parliament resumes work in spirit of defiance against terror attack

Britain’s Parliament resumed work Thursday morning in a spirit of defiance as police broadened their investigation into a terror attack that has shaken the country and resulted in eight arrests so far. “We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism," said Ms. May on Thursday. "We know that democracy and the value it entails will always prevail. This was an attack on free people everywhere.”