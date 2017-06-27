It is what it is…

By Marc Chayer

In our day to day existence we often look to measure success. Some do it through academic achievements while others think it is financial, and some even cling to the concept of work/life balance.

So, how should one measure success? It is as old a question as the meaning of life itself. Success, in my opinion comes in a very simple package and without great fanfare. It is peace of mind.

We have all been in a situation where we have found ourselves worried over issues, things, or people. It can be and, is often, a lonely place. When stressed, we can’t help but feel we are often “alone” in our distress and this feeling only heightens the worry and concern. It is only when the cavalry arrives to solve the problem or to support you that we find a bit of relief and, yes, peace of mind.

Our peace of mind allows us to use the logical side of our brains as opposed to the emotional. We are better equipped to take on the issues of day-to-day problems and, in fact, are far better at managing the problems. Have you ever wondered how you can deal with a huge issue at work with seeming ease but when the emotions get involved on a much smaller issue you find yourself handcuffed into paralysis?

In my opinion, if peace of mind is the answer, how do we get it or find it? Family!

That old stalwart that exists in our lives that we take for granted is like the paint on the wall. We accept family as just “being there” always. In reality, while we tolerate the weirdness of family it is, in essence, the one thing we should be able to count on and to whom we should seek out guidance, help, and hope thereby giving us the peace of mind in knowing we are always protected and that help is never far away.

Find someone with no family and you will find loneliness and a definite lack of peace.

To live life without stress and with a feeling of contentment is really all one can ask for. Good grades at school are nice but they don’t bring peace. We all know those with money and financial success but, at the same time, we also know that cash is not peace. Work/life balance sounds really cool, but what if you like working? Does that make you any less content than the guy who reads poetry all day? (This is certainly not me!)

Peace of mind is different for most of us and what works for you, I may find a little off centre. That doesn’t matter. It’s what works for you that matters and the peace we seek can be found in the foundations of family and caring.

Go do what you do but I sincerely hope you have the peace of mind that will allow you to enjoy each and every day. Life is just too short and we only get to do this once.

