It is what it is…

By Marc Chayer

Anyone who reads this article from time to time will know that I like to occasionally delve into politics. However, with that being said, when I do delve into politics, it is usually to make fun, poke holes, or point out the absurdity that frequently comes with those in power at the provincial/federal level. This time around, though, I wanted to touch on a couple of examples of “government” working well for those it represents.

On that note I have two examples. The first is the Town of Whitecourt council and administration.

Recently, it came to my attention that the town was seeking to alleviate itself of vehicles that had been recently taken out of service due to a variety of reasons. While looking at the town website, I noticed a “bus” that was included in the list.

Now to most folks, a bus is not something you would readily look for, but I am not most folks. You see, the Air Cadets in Whitecourt train year round and, with the training, comes a need for transportation. Costs associated with the transportation consume roughly 1/3 of the annual budget thereby limiting opportunities for our kids.

Noticing a bus going up for bid prompted me to take a look at the vehicle which I found to be absolutely perfect for the needs of the squadron.

Now how do I get a bus?

Calling on Darlene Chartrand who sits on council, she outlined the path needed to be taken. “Put in your bid,” she stated, then ask the mayor and council for consideration. Following her advice, I placed the bid, sent letters, and rounded up the “troops” to come to council for the meeting.

Once there, we sat and waited for “our” item to come up for discussion. Armed with support from both the Royal Canadian Legion and the local Lions Club, we waited to see if the “long shot” would pay off.

We did not have to wait long. Council, with the recommendation from administrative staff voted and gave the bus to the cadets. In a manner of minutes, council saw the benefits that this simple vote would have to the 40 kids who take part in the program and, without hesitation, turned the bus over to the squadron.

There were those who cynically said this would not happen. There were those who stated that council would never allow for such a thing, and there were those who were wrong. Council easily identified the need of the bus for the group and made sure to make the request a reality.

Thanks to mayor and council and, of course, the administration staff who made this happen! You will be pleased to know that the bus has now been dubbed “Air Force One”!

Another example involves Woodlands County and the RCMP. Over the past few weeks a situation developed that was both frustrating and absolutely unbelievable. Calls went out to both the RCMP and County officials who, after coming out to see for themselves, made things happen.

From both agencies we were met with understanding and a quiet resolve to find a resolution. Both agencies collaborated to seek out the best path forward for all parties concerned. Our hope in the people dealing with the matter was reinforced by a member of the RCMP calling to check up on our issue on a Sunday to make sure everything was alright.

The County administration led by Luc Mercier discussed and sought out a plan in the interests of one family in a county of thousands. In the end, we found people wanting to help and, in fact, they took action to remedy something that really only affected us.

All too often we are quick to paint a negative picture of those who seek to serve the population at large. Nobody like the “cops” behind them. Nobody likes the tax bill and regulations that come out of the County office… that is until you are directly threatened and then we demand the attention of both.

In both cases described here, you will find not abstract politicians and police, but human beings who listened, felt the needs as presented, and then acted on what was best for each situation with a direct benefit to those who needed it.

In many ways we are lucky to have local government close to us backed up by the power of the law and common sense.

This is one “taxpayer” who wants to say a simple thank you to both local governments, the people who work within them, as well as our members of the RCMP. Your actions are remembered long after the words have been spoken and they do not go unappreciated.

