It is what it is…

By Marc Chayer

In what must be the single most jaw-dropping move yet in a long line of stupid moves, our fearless leader, Prime Minister Zoolander hands out an apology and $10.5 million to a convicted terrorist.

What makes it even better, he has the announcement made after he leaves four days early for the G20 Summit in Germany (insert coward here), and then refuses to answer questions from reporters about the deal citing “judicial” review.

On this I have a few questions:

What are we doing about our homeless vets? What are we doing about our disabled vets? What are we doing about vets suffering from PTSD? How about the lump sum disability payments?

On a larger scale, what are we doing about our aging fleet of CF-18s or the need for naval supply vessels or maybe even replacing the Sea King helicopters that are older than I am?

The deal struck with the individual who I refuse to name, is a deal that should be immediately reversed until such a time you can effectively deal with our veterans and the issues they face daily having served our country as opposed to the clown who went overseas, helped build roadside bombs and, finally, ended his foray into the war by killing a US Army medic.

On what grounds were we required to issue an apology in the first place?

I would like to ask the clown drama teacher if we put him there? Did our government force him and his parents to live in Osama bin Laden’s compound?

In this country, it is illegal to leave our soil to engage in these types of activities against ours or our allies’ troops in a stated conflict yet, once again, we find our lovely Liberals trying to save the world with our reputation and our money in a case where most of us would become openly hostile to the notion let alone the action of apologizing to a terrorist.

To add to the stupidity, he makes this announcement on the 4th of July. Kind of an important date in the US and this single act was viewed by many as a slap in the face of our closest ally and trading partner.

It was a wonder that Trump didn’t run right over here and kick Trudeau in the shins just for doing it.

Trudeau has been nothing but a petulant, spoiled punk focused on being a kind of global superhero looking to solve global issues with Canadian tax dollars while we sit here and deal with domestic issues challenging many parts of this country.

Being the leader of this nation is not akin to being Justin Bieber taking selfies and being a “rock star,” rather its making decisions in the best interests of Canadians which I feel safe in saying that after almost two years we still have not seen from Trudeau in any way shape or form.

While I can control my temper on most things by simply shutting off the news before that blabbering fool of a politician starts trying to form a complete sentence, I cannot nor will I hold back when we pay out a convicted, yes, convicted terrorist $10.5 million before we look after those who have served. It is an affront to every member, past and present, of our armed forces.

On Canada Day, Trudeau marked Canada’s 150th Birthday by forgetting to mention Alberta! He forgot an entire province and the one that has paid Quebec’s bills for as long as we can remember, the same Quebec he calls home. The leader of our country doesn’t even know how many provinces there are. He later apologized for “missing” us.

It’s okay, Zoolander, don’t bother mentioning us, we would rather not have our proud name associated with you and trust me when I say we ah, don’t umm, miss, ugh, you at all.

Lest we forget our vets.

It is what it is…