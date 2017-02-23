It is what it is…

By Marc Chayer

Recently I attended a local meeting where first, I was surprised by the number of people in attendance and secondly, by who was represented.

The meeting focused on local business challenges and I heard some key issues brought forward that many in this community probably never think about how it impacts how we live.

A big issue was the newly-unveiled carbon tax and the effect it has on some local operations. It was explained by some in attendance that the tax has put them in a position that restricts the ability to compete.

Using wood as an example, the local mills deal in a commodity that is priced globally which is to say they are competing with mills outside of Alberta to sell product at the same price. The five per cent Carbon Tax simply cannot be downloaded to the consumer in this case and, as a result, it has to come from somewhere.

The same tax applied to local farming operations is just as scary. A local producer stated that he is looking at a $10,000 tax bill this year just on carbon which will increase to $20,000 next year. Not only does this restrict what he will do but it also restricts what he will spend at your place of business.

I am not sure handcuffing business of any kind is the way we develop sustainability of any fashion. Research and development needed by industry to reduce carbon footprints will almost certainly be delayed if not eliminated as they look to cut costs and seek a political resolution. (Can you hear me Oniel Carlier – MLA?)

The fact remains that Alberta, with its huge forests is not a carbon contributor despite the crap that comes out of Trudeau’ yap and having our own provincial government impose what is basically a sales tax under the guise of environmental protection belongs in the same toilet as the Montreal sewage being dumped into the St. Lawrence River.

Another issue no less important is the need for those living in this community to support business in this community. This is an old refrain we have heard numerous times. On the same front, however, is the need for local business to get creative in capturing the business. I am not sure more highway signs are what will fix the problem.

The fact remains, however, the taxes paid by local business are what fund our essential services and the amenities we all enjoy.

Case in point: as a county taxpayer, I am quick to call on council when I want or need something done that falls within their ability to fix. Citing the fact that I am a taxpayer is often enough to get someone’s attention. However, the financial reality is that county revenues are 92 per cent industrial versus eight per cent residential.

While we as citizens demand services and are vocal in doing so, we must also take the time to understand that the trip to Edmonton to shop is quite literally robbing ourselves of the services we expect and, in some cases, actually need. If that 92 per cent of tax revenue dries up we, as citizens, ultimately pay for it.

The flip side is that local business has to get creative. In my industry, my biggest competition comes from the city. If I don’t get creative and add services and products of value, I will most certainly lose customers.

There is a need for businesses to get together to showcase and promote what we have right here in Whitecourt but, at the same time, we all must make the effort to communicate with each other about what has to happen. If the widget you want to buy is more expensive here than in the city, let the retailer know and give him or her the chance to compete. They may or may not price match because it costs more for them to be in business here due to less volumes.

That said, you have the right to go to the city and get it cheaper, but we also dampen the growth and vitality of our own community in doing so.

We have about 10,000 people here in town with another 5,000 in the county. If we have an average of four people per family, that represents 3,750 families. If they all spend an average of $200 per week in Edmonton, the community we call home will see a $39,000,000 loss in business.

If a company came to town and wanted to invest $39 million in our local area, we would pave the streets in gold to get it but, yet, we take the same money out of our community each and every year.

What is $39 million?

St. Joseph School construction – $21.8 million

Sangudo municipal offices construction – $7.9 million.

Town of Whitecourt annual operating and capital budget – $54.67 million.

Edson hospital construction – $186 million.

We could have paid for a new hospital in 4.7 years with the loss of income we see go to Edmonton every day, 200 bucks at a time.

If that’s not enough for you, think about this: if the Wildrose and Conservative parties unite, they will take every seat in every riding with the exception of one major centre! If you guessed Edmonton, you’d be right!

