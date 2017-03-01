It’s the start of wildfire season in Whitecourt—are you prepared?

By Laura Bohnert

Wildfire season is starting early this year. Now beginning on March 1, community members and officials are already gearing up.

As Shannon Stambaugh, Wildfire Information Coordinator with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, explains, “Spring conditions are arriving earlier in the year, allowing for more frequent wildfires to happen in the spring. Spring wildfires, in particular, start easily and spread quickly, making them hard to control. In the Whitecourt forest area, once the snow melts, dead dry grasses and branches are exposed on the ground. These conditions create a significant wildfire hazard.”

Earlier spring conditions, combined with a growing trend in the number of spring wildfires that occur each year, are contributing factors for the season’s change from April 1 to March 1.

While the seasonal conditions for wildfires may be beyond our control, “what is under our control are the ways in which we prevent wildfires,” Stambaugh notes. “The early start to the season allows firefighters and aircraft to be strategically positioned across the province to fight any new wildfires,” she explains, noting that “firefighters, aircraft, and equipment are already prepared for the upcoming wildfire season. Starting wildfire season earlier also allows our wildfire managers to manage fire on the landscape by issuing fire permits earlier.”

“Once the wildfire season starts, a free permit is required for all burning (except for campfires) within the forest protection area of Alberta,” Stambaugh says, adding that individuals can get a free fire permit by calling the Whitecourt Forest Area office at 780-778-7272 at least a week before they plan to burn.

“Fire permits ensure safe burning practices and allow managers to know where burning is approved so firefighters and aircraft are free to fight actual wildfires,” she notes.

Starting a burn, even with a permit, should only be done when it is essential.

“During the spring when the wildfire risk is high, it is safer to postpone burning until grasses and leaves turn green or significant amounts of spring rain have fallen,” explains Stambaugh, adding that, “If you are responsible for starting a wildfire, you can be charged under the forest prairie and protection act, fined, and held liable for all costs associated with fighting a wildfire.”

“You can find out what the wildfire hazard is in the area by downloading the free App for Android and Apple devices,” says Stambaugh. “On the App, you will be able to see the wildfire hazard in different forest areas across the province, including the Whitecourt forest area. You’ll also get the most up-to-date information on local wildfire events.”

“Right now, you can help firefighters by reporting a winter burn site location to the Whitecourt Forest Office at 780-778-7272. All winter burning must be completely extinguished before the start of wildfire season on March 1,” Stambaugh adds, reminding individuals to take the time now to re-check their fall or winter burn sites.

“Roll debris over, and using a metal probe, probe debris and the ground,” Stambaugh explains. “Look for flames, smouldering debris, or steam. If you find any hot spots, pour water or dump snow on them. Stir, soak, and repeat until there is no steam or heating coming from the pile. Be thorough and walk around the entire burn site.”

To learn more about how to completely extinguish a burn site visit wildfire.alberta.ca.

In addition to checking those winter burn sites, Stambaugh points out that there are a number of things individuals can do to prevent wildfires throughout the wildfire season. Getting a free fire permit for all burning (except for campfires) within the forest protection area of Alberta is just the start. It’s also important to “Never leave a campfire unattended, and properly extinguish it before you leave,” she explains. In addition, “When using an off-highway vehicle for recreation or work in the forest, take the time to properly check your off-highway vehicle hotspots before, during, and after your ride.”

“To watch out for wildfires during the wildfire season, the best thing you can do is, if you see smoke in the forest, report it by calling 310-FIRE (3473),” Stambaugh concludes. “Stay current on Alberta’s wildfire situation by downloading the Alberta Wildfire mobile app for Android or Apple products. You can also join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.”